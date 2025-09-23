Around Wyoming, Tuesday, September 23

The Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo this past summer opened with a historic move. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports for the first time, it started with a squadron flyover of F-16 Fighting Falcons. It was all organized by Capt. Reed “Roller” Barrett, who grew up in Cheyenne. He says it was a meaningful moment and he hopes to continue it in the future.

Small town Wyoming talent is on its way to a national audience. Northern Wyoming News reports the band LLMN will compete and perform at the National FFA Convention next month. Twins Liam and Layne Jordan are freshmen at Ten Sleep School, Matthew Blutt is attending his second year at Northwest College, and his brother Nicholas is a sophomore in high school. The four have been playing together for a few years now.

A librarian at the University of Wyoming's College of Law has won a national award.. The Excellence in Community Engagement Award recognizes Tracey McCormick for her project supporting public librarians fielding legal research questions from their community users.

And, according to the Sheridan Press, Mary and Wally Johnson of Sheridan recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. Congratulations!