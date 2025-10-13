New hospital in Riverton announces name

A new hospital is being established in central Wyoming and recently had a name reveal.

Back in December, construction started on the new hospital in Riverton.

“We are now 47% complete, so that is just incredibly exciting,” Vivian Watkins, board member of Riverton Medical District, told Wyoming News Now.

Watkins said they're currently working on getting the building enclosed before winter. So far, they have the main floor and penthouse enclosed.

“Next we will be installing glass, all of our running board and our stone, and then we will be all closed in and ready to work all winter," Watkins said.

The 71,000 square foot hospital will feature emergency and primary care, as well as trauma, orthopedics and 24/7 surgery capabilities.

Aside from the construction, the next new thing Riverton Medical District has been planning is a name, one that has now been announced.

“Welcome to the new River Peak Health. We just had our name reveal on Monday night [Oct. 7] to the community,” said Watkins.

Watkins said the board got the name for the hospital simply by taking in the community's surroundings.

“How we came to that is our landscape in Wyoming. We are rivers and mountains and rolling hills, and so to us, River Peak just depicted our entire surrounding in Wyoming," she said.

Construction on River Peak began last December and is currently on budget and on time.

With the hospital built with the community in mind, Watkins said they are reacting well and couldn't have done it without their support.

“Our community has been behind this project from day one," she said.

If all continues as planned, board members are hopeful that construction on the $37 million project will be completed by fall of next year.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.