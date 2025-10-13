Essential Work Without Pay at Natrona County Airport

As the federal government shutdown continues, some essential workers at Casper/Natrona County International Airport are clocking in without pay.

“Just because the government shuts down, doesn't mean the U.S. does," said Port Director and U.S. Customs Officer Chris Barch.

The Casper/Natrona County International Airport is the only international airport in the Cowboy State, and that means its employees are essential workers. During the federal government shutdown, they are still required to work without pay.

“When you sign up for the job, when you put a badge on, unfortunately, you're at the government's discretion sometimes,” Barch adds.

This includes employees of the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, Federal Air Marshal Service, the U.S. Customs officer and port director. These agents take on the responsibility of aviation safety.

Barch explained that he has been through four government shutdowns, including the last shutdown that lasted 35 days. He was one of many essential workers that didn’t receive a paycheck while working for more than a month.

“It's not my first rodeo. If you don't have a nice little savings backed up, it can get a little stressful.” Barch said. “I hope this one doesn’t go as long.”

During past shutdowns, Barch said cash can get tight but it doesn't change how he performs his job, ensuring travelers through Casper shouldn't worry.

“As far as the job itself, that doesn't change. Your mission is your mission. I knew what I signed up for when I did … I’ll show up to work every day and I’ll still work overtime,” Barch said.

Barch added, “I may be getting paid and I may not be getting paid. I’m currently not, but hopefully you've got the mindset that I need to come in and I’m going to do my job to the best of my ability.”

The shutdown comes on the heels of a September that saw the Natrona County airport’s highest number of passengers in 40 years.

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now, a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.