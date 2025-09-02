Vogue promotes Chloe Malle to top editor spot

Vogue, the center of fashion media, has a new face. The company announced Tuesday that Chloe Malle is the new head of editorial content for American Vogue.

Malle moves into the position two months after the legendary Anna Wintour announced she was stepping away from running Vogue's day-to-day editorial. Wintour is now focusing on overseeing global content for Vogue and its publisher, Condé Nast.

Which means, though Malle has taken over the reins at American Vogue, she'll still report directly to Wintour.

"Fashion and media are both evolving at breakneck speed, and I am so thrilled — and awed — to be part of that," Malle said in a statement. "I also feel incredibly fortunate to still have Anna just down the hall as my mentor."

Malle started at Vogue in 2011 as a social editor. Most recently she was the editor of Vogue's website where, according to the announcement, she oversaw "double-digit growth across all key metrics." Malle was also instrumental in increasing Vogue's wedding coverage, including the June 2025 cover featuring Lauren Sánchez ahead of her marriage to Jeff Bezos.

Malle is also the daughter of Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen.

The print fashion magazine is in a tough spot. The halcyon days of editors Condé Nast editors wining and dining on the company dime are over. Vogue now has to compete with an infinite amount of fashion influencers for traffic. In an interview with The New York Times, Malle outlined her strategy as wanting to craft a "more direct, smaller, healthier audience."

"Chloe has long been one of Vogue's secret weapons when it comes to tracking fashion," said Wintour in a statement. "Like the best designers, she understands fashion's big picture, its role shaping not just what's on the runway but the changing fabric of modern life."

