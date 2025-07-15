Many National Weather Service offices in the Mountain West's flash flood zones are short-staffed

In recent weeks, destructive and deadly flash floods have hit several parts of the country, including the Mountain West. A New York Times analysis found the National Weather Service has vacant senior leadership positions at many offices overseeing areas vulnerable to flash floods.

More than a third of these offices have one or more unfilled leadership positions, which include chief meteorologist, hydrologist, operations officer and coordinating officer.

Some offices in flash flood “hot spots” – areas that can be quickly inundated by intense rainfall – don’t even have a chief meteorologist. That includes offices in southern Texas, where a flash flood on the Fourth of July killed more than a hundred people, and southern New Mexico, where flooding on July 8 killed three people.

Elsewhere in the Mountain West, forecast offices are also short-staffed in eastern Nevada, northern Idaho, southern Wyoming, southern Colorado, eastern Utah, and western Montana, according to the New York Times’ analysis .

In all, the weather service lost nearly 600 positions this year after cuts ordered by the Trump administration. There are 74 vacancies in leadership roles alone, which is more than double the amount compared to last year.

“As a national priority, we should be looking at prioritizing getting some of these positions filled as soon as possible,” said Alan Gerard, a former meteorologist for the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Severe Storms Lab.

Gerard said that severe storm forecasts and warnings will always be a priority for short-staffed offices.

“But,” he continued, “that means that some of the other things that the weather service does that are really important, like preparedness and working with emergency management and broadcast meteorologists, some of those activities are just going to naturally fall by the wayside.”

The National Weather Service is in the process of hiring about 125 employees across the U.S. But with the agency currently down 600 positions, many offices will still likely remain under stress, Gerard said.