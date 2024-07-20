The CDC issues a warning after at least 2 deaths in a listeria outbreak linked to deli meat

At least two people have died and dozens more have been hospitalized in connection with a listeria outbreak linked to meat sold at U.S. deli counters, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Twenty-eight people have been hospitalized in 12 states, the CDC said Friday.

But the federal health agency warned that the real number of cases is likely higher than what’s been reported because some people may have contracted milder cases that didn't require serious medical treatment.

The largest confirmed outbreaks were in New York state, with seven cases, and Maryland, with six. The two people who died lived in Illinois and New Jersey.

The outbreak is tied to deli meat sold at counters

The CDC said investigators were still collecting details about what products may be contaminated. While it hadn’t yet collected enough information to issue any recalls, the agency said there were no reports of people getting sick after eating prepackaged deli meat.

Many people linked to the outbreak reported getting sick after eating sliced meats bought from various supermarkets and deli counters. The CDC advised people to avoid eating deli meats bought at delis unless heated before eating.

What is listeria?

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that affects around 1,600 people in the U.S. every year, with about 260 deaths. It can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in people who are pregnant, 65 and older, children, and people with weakened immune systems. Typical symptoms include fever, muscle aches and drowsiness.

This latest outbreak is the second to hit the U.S. this summer. In June, a Maryland-based food manufacturer was forced to recall multiple brands of ice cream products sold nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration reported they may have been contaminated with listeria.

