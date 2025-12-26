Around Wyoming, Friday, December 26

Several Wyoming veterans and first responders have some four-legged support thanks to a local nonprofit. The Powell Tribune reports they were reunited with their fully trained service pups at K9 Elite’s annual banquet. New puppies also met their forever family for the first time. These dogs and their training are given to those who have served their countries and communities free of charge.

The Converse County Sheriff’s Office has a new drug-detecting dog earlier than expected. The Douglas Budget reports K9 officer Trigger recently passed away. The office wasn’t even planning to look for another recruit until this or next month, but in October, Azul became the next dog to carry the badge. According to his handler, Colonel Daniel Alvarado, several things just fell into place to bring Azul to the department.

AARP has featured Sheridan in an episode of “Great Places to Live.” The Sheridan Press reports the nonprofit complimented the work of the Sheridan Community Land Trust, the Brinton Museum, Rooted in Wyoming, The Hub on Smith, and The Mint.

And, according to eSEOspace, Wyoming has the most Shopify stores per capita in the country, with one for about every 383 people.