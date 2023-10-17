Tuesday, October 17

A not-for-profit association of master artisans in Cody is working to bring the history of Western functional art to the rest of the nation. The Cody Enterprise reports By Western Hands is collaborating with Nashville Public Television and Wyoming Public Broadcasting Service to create a documentary to preserve the tradition. It should be available in early 2025.

Some of Casper’s first responders are helping raise awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Casper Star Tribune reports the police and fire departments will be putting 988 stickers on their vehicles. The initiative was started by the wife of a Casper police officer who died by suicide two years ago.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recently got a huge thank you from a Missouri couple. Oil City News reports the two got stuck at Flaming Gorge Reservoir early last month. The sheriff’s office search and rescue team found them by helicopter and pulled their truck and camper out. The couple sent a heartfelt note and a $500 donation in thanks.

And, WalletHub has ranked Casper as the 7th safest city in the U.S. Cheyenne was ranked 34th. This was based on things like traffic fatalities per capita and the percentage of the population that’s uninsured.