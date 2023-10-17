© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Tuesday, October 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:48 PM MDT

A not-for-profit association of master artisans in Cody is working to bring the history of Western functional art to the rest of the nation. The Cody Enterprise reports By Western Hands is collaborating with Nashville Public Television and Wyoming Public Broadcasting Service to create a documentary to preserve the tradition. It should be available in early 2025.

Some of Casper’s first responders are helping raise awareness of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Casper Star Tribune reports the police and fire departments will be putting 988 stickers on their vehicles. The initiative was started by the wife of a Casper police officer who died by suicide two years ago.

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office recently got a huge thank you from a Missouri couple. Oil City News reports the two got stuck at Flaming Gorge Reservoir early last month. The sheriff’s office search and rescue team found them by helicopter and pulled their truck and camper out. The couple sent a heartfelt note and a $500 donation in thanks.

And, WalletHub has ranked Casper as the 7th safest city in the U.S. Cheyenne was ranked 34th. This was based on things like traffic fatalities per capita and the percentage of the population that’s uninsured.

Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
