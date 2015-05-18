The Bad Plus Joshua Redman At Detroit Jazz Festival

Saxophonist Joshua Redman and the collaborative trio The Bad Plus both stand among the most celebrated, thoughtful and prominent jazz acts of the last couple decades. That, and their contrasting aesthetic sensibilities, made it at least news when they first got together in 2011. As it turns out, that collaboration bore lasting fruit: After a series of gigs last summer, they went into the studio with each others' tunes to record The Bad Plus Joshua Redman (say it out loud), to be released in late May.

Jazz Night In America was at the Detroit Jazz Festival last year to capture the new quartet, fresh out of the studio.

