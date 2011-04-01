Guest DJ: LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy

Right before soundcheck for LCD Soundsystem's show at St. Paul's Roy Wilkins Auditorium last October, we set James Murphy up in one of The Current's studios for one of our Theft of the Dial guest DJ sessions. He had two turntables, two CD players and a microphone at his disposal, along with his MacBook Air and its sizable MP3 collection.

During the hour-long session, Murphy describes his early days setting up DFA Records as a collective of likeminded, creative party people in New York City. He also touched on the guitar playing of David Byrne, the influence of Suicide, why "humanity is garbage," the best LCD tribute band, pluralizing idioms and being "medium" obsessed. He even contemplated the future and explained exactly why LCD Soundsystem is calling it quits.

