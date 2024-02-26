Wyoming Arts Council Seeks Wyoming Music Ambassadors to Perform at the Underground Music Showcase

The Wyoming Arts Council and the Underground Music Showcase (UMS) are seeking five Wyoming Music Ambassadors to perform at the 2024 summer music festival in July in Denver, Colo.

Wyoming independent musicians of all genres are invited to participate in this statewide call. The talent buyers at UMS will choose five acts, each of which will receive a $1000 payment per band, perform two sets during the festival, participate in Impact Days Professional Development Training, and enjoy other benefits associated with festival participation.

As part of the Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), this collaboration is aimed at assisting artists in performing and touring beyond state borders, thereby expanding their audiences and outreach.

Denver's largest and most beloved music festival, the Underground Music Showcase (UMS), is set to take over Broadway for its 24th annual event on July 26-28, 2024. Featuring three outdoor stages and an additional 13 indoor stages, the festival offers a total of over 200 shows. UMS showcases a diverse range of musical genres across various venues, providing a vibrant and dynamic experience for attendees.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. MST. The online form can be found here: Underground Music Showcase 2024 Interest Form.

To be eligible, artists must be residents of Wyoming, with the majority of their members residing within the state. Selection criteria will consider factors such as artistic excellence, diverse geographical location, professionalism of submitted materials, and a diversity of music genres.

UMS will notify selected artists, who are required to apply through the Wyoming Arts Council's interest form to be considered as Wyoming Music Ambassadors. Additional acts may be chosen independently to partake in the Underground Music Showcase, with its separate application set to open in late March.

For additional information about this call, please contact Kimberly Mittelstadt, Wyoming Arts Council’s Creative Arts Specialist at kimberly.mittelstadt@wyo.gov, or 307-274-6673.

