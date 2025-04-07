Country Western singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux on Wyoming Sounds.

Ned LeDoux, the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, has built a career honoring his forebears while still forging his own path. On his latest album, Safe Haven (out April 4, 2025) after the tragic loss of his daughter, he uses the memories of those he has lost to help him carry on with joy, celebration, and a faith that they are guiding his work. Listen in for music and conversation with Ned LeDoux.

