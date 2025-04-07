Country Western singer-songwriter Ned LeDoux on Wyoming Sounds.

© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published April 7, 2025 at 9:57 AM MDT
Ned LeDoux, the singer-songwriter and son of country legend Chris LeDoux, has built a career honoring his forebears while still forging his own path. On his latest album, Safe Haven (out April 4, 2025) after the tragic loss of his daughter, he uses the memories of those he has lost to help him carry on with joy, celebration, and a faith that they are guiding his work. Listen in for music and conversation with Ned LeDoux.

Ned LeDoux Website

Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
