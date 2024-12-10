© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

New leaders sworn in for the Northern Arapaho Tribe

Wyoming Public Radio | By Hannah Habermann
Published December 10, 2024 at 9:21 AM MST
Six dressed-up adults and one small child stand in front of a large quilt and the Northern Arapaho flag in a gym.
Northern Arapaho Tribe
The new Northern Arapaho Business Council (left to right): Kim Whiteman-Harjo, Preston Moss, Michael Yellowplume, Lloyd Goggles, Keenan Groesbeck and Sami Dresser.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Members of the recently-elected Northern Arapaho Business Council took their oaths of office at a ceremony in Arapahoe on Dec. 6.

There are three new faces: Sami Dresser, Preston Moss and Michael Yellowplume.

Three previously elected members will return: Lloyd Goggles, Keenan Groesbeck and Kim Whiteman-Harjo. Groesbeck was selected as Chairman and Whiteman-Harjo as co-Chairwoman.

Five adults stand in front of a large quilt and the Northern Arapaho flag in a gym.
Northern Arapaho Tribe
The new Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee (left to right): Melvin Oldman, Tovah Harjo, William Armour, Braxton Ridgley and Vince White.

The six-person governing board manages the tribe’s day-to-day operations, like budgeting. Elected officials serve two-year terms.

“We thank the Arapaho people for their support, and now our entire Business Council is anxious to get to work on behalf of this community and the members we represent,” the NABC said in a press release. “We look forward to improving services, opportunity and quality of life for the Arapaho people and everyone on the Wind River Reservation.”

Members of the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee and Economic Development Commission also took their oaths of office during the ceremony. The Tribal Committee plans and organizes community events.

Five adults stand in front of a large quilt and the Northern Arapaho flag in a gym.
Northern Arapaho Tribe
The new Northern Arapaho Economic Development Commission (left to right): Courtney Smith, April Goggles, Samuel Dresser, Cheryl Whitebull and Alan White.

The Tribal Committee includes Melvin Oldman, Tovah Harjo, William Armour, Braxton Ridgley and Vince White. The Economic Development Commission includes Courtney Smith, April Goggles, Samuel Dresser, Cheryl Whitebull and Alan White.
Tags
Tribal News Northern Arapaho TribeNorthern ArapahoNorthern Arapaho Business CouncilelectionArapahoe
Hannah Habermann
Hannah Habermann is the rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has a degree in Environmental Studies and Non-Fiction Writing from Middlebury College and was the co-creator of the podcast Yonder Lies: Unpacking the Myths of Jackson Hole. Hannah also received the Pattie Layser Greater Yellowstone Creative Writing & Journalism Fellowship from the Wyoming Arts Council in 2021 and has taught backpacking and climbing courses throughout the West.
See stories by Hannah Habermann

Related Content