Primary results: Northern Arapaho Business Council sees some shake-ups moving into the general

The Northern Arapaho Tribe released official results for the Oct. 17 primary election for the Northern Arapaho Business Council (NABC).

The top 12 candidates will advance to the general election on Nov. 21 and compete for the NABC’s six seats. They are: Keenan Groesbeck, Sami Dresser, Preston J. Moss, Betty Mathews, Lloyd Goggles, Jesse Crispin, Dean Goggles, Kim Whiteman Harjo, Boniface Ridgley, Raphael Youngchief, Michael Yellowplume and Jared M. White Bull.

All six seats for the NABC are open.

Current Chairman Lloyd Goggles, as well as current council members White Bull, Groesbeck and Harjo, will advance to the general. Meanwhile, Current co-Chair Karen Returns to War and council member Teresa His Chase did not receive enough votes to advance.

The NABC appointed Jared M. White Bull as a council member earlier this fall after previous council member Lee Spoonhunter resigned on Sept. 3 .

The NABC recently received criticism from community members after not carrying out two resolutions from the General Council to fire the tribe’s in-house counsel, Clare Johnson, and the general manager of the Wind River Casino, Patrick Lekrone.

That decision sparked public protests outside the Wind River Casino and in Riverton City Park, as well as signs stating “NABC must follow GC Resolutions” outside at least one polling location on primary election day .