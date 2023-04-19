First Intertribal tourism summit set for this week

The first ever intertribal tourism summit will be held this Friday, April 21, on the Wind River Reservation.

The goal of the summit is to create awareness around the impacts and opportunities of tourism on the sovereign nations and inhabitants of the Wind River Reservation, said University of Wyoming’s (UW) Daniel McCoy, one of the co-hosts of the event.

“We're just really excited to have conversations to share stories in culture and knowledge,” said McCoy. “And provide opportunities for people who are both inhabitants and also people who are visitors who are coming to visit the reservation to understand and or promote the reservation as a destination for tourism activities.”

McCoy said the hope is to walk away from the summit with new collaborations and ideas to help tourism on the reservation.

“There was such strong interest from the regional tourism, economy and tourism representatives,” said McCoy. “There's gonna be a lot of those individuals who are going to be there representing and talking about potential collaborations with the tribes.”

The keynote speaker will be Sébastien Desnoyers-Picard, the vice president of the Indigenous tourism association of Canada. The Wind River Visitors Council and the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone business councils are partners on this event as well.

