'I've dreamed of this moment my entire life': Navajo bull rider Keyshawn Whitehorse wins top prize

Over the weekend, a Diné pro athlete from the Glendale-based Arizona Ridge Riders ascended to the top ranks of competitive bull riding, while claiming one of the sport's most prestigious titles in the process.

For the first-time, Keyshawn Whitehorse from McCracken Spring, Utah, won the Ty Murray Invitational after hanging onto a bucking bull named Lights Out in the championship round.

The 28-year-old Navajo had a perfect record, going 4-4 on his rides.

It was a career-defining weekend-long performance for Whitehorse inside the Pit — home of the New Mexico Lobos in Albuquerque. And pretty much everybody inside that building was right behind him.

This annual event is named after the all-time most decorated rodeo athlete, Ty Murray, who is a nine-time PRCA world champ. PRCA stands for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. He's also known as the "King of Cowboys."

Murray handed a trophy, belt buckle and $40,000 check to Whitehorse.

During his CBS Sports post-ride interview, Whitehorse thanked the crowd being in the home of the Navajo Nation, adding "I've dreamed of this moment in my entire life, and now we're on track for a gold buckle."

"This is a great stepping stone."

Whitehorse is now among the top 10 riders in the world.

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