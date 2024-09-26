© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Cowgirls soccer starts conference play in Colorado Springs

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jack O'Neil
Published September 26, 2024 at 11:19 AM MDT
Alyssa Bedard dribbles the ball with a defender looking to steal the ball.
UW Athletics
Graduate student Alyssa Bedard dribbles the ball downfield at home.

The Cowgirls soccer team will travel to Colorado Springs with a 2-3-3 record to take on the Colorado College Tigers. This match marks the first Mountain West Conference matchup for the team.

This is the first year for head coach Josh Purdum who took over last spring. The team is figuring out Purdum’s system, and there is no shortage of talent.

“We have a lot of talent, a lot of young talent,” says strength performance coach Fernando Garcia Villegas.

“The tricky part right now is getting used to the new system. When we do the system right, we play really, really well and see a lot of success.”

Implementing a new scheme into a team takes time, which is what they’ve been working to figure out. Luckily, the team was able to get some practice with Garcia Villegas’ new vision this summer when the team took a trip to Iceland.

Garcia-Villegas said, “We had a little bit of playing time in Iceland where we were able to go through the system and had one game which was really nice.”

The team is still looking for a true identity, as they have shown moments of offensive potential, but struggled to score other times. The team is led by graduate student Alyssa Bedard who has three goals in eight matches followed by freshman Hadley Linder who has two of her own.

The match against Colorado College is unpredictable. The Tigers finished with a 3-13-2 record last year, including a 5-0 loss to the Cowgirls. This year, they are off to a 4-4-1 start, including a 4-0-1 home record.

After taking on Colorado College, the team will go across town to take on the Air Force Academy Falcons on September 29. The Falcons have started the year 4-2-1 and are outsourcing opponents 12-6 in 7 games.

The Cowgirls will return to Laramie October 3 for their game against Fresno State at 4 pm at the Madrid Sports Complex.
Sports sportsUW Athleticswyoming soccerUniversity of Wyoming
Jack O'Neil
Jack O'Neil is a senior Journalism major with a minor in the honors college and disability studies. From Colorado Springs, he enjoys skiing, golfing and cycling in his free time. Jack is also the captain of the UW men's swim team and a 2024 Team USA Paralympian.
See stories by Jack O'Neil

