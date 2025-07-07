© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

One of America's greatest songwriters, James McMurtry on Wyoming Sounds.

By Grady Kirkpatrick
Published July 7, 2025 at 8:15 AM MDT
James McMurtry and Betty Soo stopped in for a studio session
James McMurtry and Betty Soo stopped in for a studio session between concerts in Salt Lake and
Ft. Collins/Denver. They played songs live and talked about the new album the Black Dog and the Wandering Boy.

www.jamesmcmurtry.com

Welcome to Wyoming Sounds
Grady Kirkpatrick
Grady has taken a circuitous route from his hometown of Kansas City to Wyoming. Sometime after the London Bridge had fallen down, he moved to Arizona and attended Arizona State University and actually graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. ("He's a Lumberjack and he's OK……..!") He began his radio career in Prescott in 1982 and eventually returned to Kansas City where he continued in radio through the summer of 1991. Public Radio and the Commonwealth of Kentucky beckoned him to the bluegrass state where he worked as Operations/Program Manager at WKMS in Murray and WNKU in Highland Heights just across the Ohio from Cincinnati.
