1 of 3 — PXL_20250627_175721275.MP (1).jpg
James McMurtry and Betty Soo stopped in for a studio session
Caitlin Tan
2 of 3 — PXL_20250627_172602466.MP (1).jpg
3 of 3 — PXL_20250627_174212549 (1).jpg
One of America's greatest songwriters, James McMurtry on Wyoming Sounds.
James McMurtry and Betty Soo stopped in for a studio session between concerts in Salt Lake and
Ft. Collins/Denver. They played songs live and talked about the new album the Black Dog and the Wandering Boy.