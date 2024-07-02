Songbird, Lauren Podjun, on Wyoming Sounds

© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
By Bob Moore,
Melaina Nielson
Published July 2, 2024 at 7:13 PM MDT
Originally from Casper, Wyoming, singer-songwriter, Lauren Podjun now calls Colorado home. On her tour around Wyoming and surrounding states, she stopped by Wyoming Sounds to chat with Dr. Robert and Melaina Nielson and play a few songs from her album, “Flowers for Eyes.”

Bob Moore
Born in Laramie and graced with a cosmopolitan upbringing to the east of the Rockies, he grew up with a passion for music as it poured forth from an early 60s 9v transistor radio late at night. The grandfather of four beautiful girls imagines his legacy to be the passing of the musical torch in any form to them all. He plays a mean left-hand lead on the washboard in addition to helping make sure radio is kept alive and well in Wyoming.
Melaina Nielson
Melaina Nielson graduated from the University of Wyoming in Communication and started out as an intern here, at Wyoming Public Radio. She works as a host for Wyoming Sounds and Radio Traffic Operator. Wyoming Public Radio has been a place of opportunity and growth in the field for her, and she is honored to work with such a fabulous, dedicated crew. She loves a beautiful fall day and all things jazz, dogs, and comfort food.
