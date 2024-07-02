Songbird, Lauren Podjun, on Wyoming Sounds
Lauren Podjun stopped by Wyoming Sounds
Originally from Casper, Wyoming, singer-songwriter, Lauren Podjun now calls Colorado home. On her tour around Wyoming and surrounding states, she stopped by Wyoming Sounds to chat with Dr. Robert and Melaina Nielson and play a few songs from her album, “Flowers for Eyes.”