Open Spaces
Mapping fencelines, cloud seeding, and more...

By Alex Hager,
Corwin Schlump, Hanna Merzbach, Olivia Weitz, Rachel Cohen, Scott Franz
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:13 PM MDT
    Today on the show, a researcher and her team mapped more than 150 miles of fence near Cody. When Diana Foster Greene first started studying women who received - and were denied - abortions in the mid-2000s, there wasn't much research on this. And, there's a relatively small active Jewish community in the state. While one rabbi says he's seen antisemitism rise since the October 7, 2023, attacks in Israel, he says he still feels welcomed here. Those stories and more.

Open Spaces
Alex Hager
Corwin Schlump
Corwin Schlump is a political science senior at the University of Wyoming. He grew up in the Midwest, traveled up and down the East Coast of the USA, and has lived in Laramie for the last 10 years. Corwin has always enjoyed news and politics and has participated in study abroad programs in Palestine and Israel. Outside of work, he enjoys playing board games and tennis.
Hanna Merzbach
Leave a tip: Hanna.Merzbach@uwyo.edu
Hanna is the Mountain West News Bureau reporter based in Teton County.
Olivia Weitz
Leave a tip: oweitz@uwyo.edu
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia's work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.
Rachel Cohen
Rachel Cohen joined Boise State Public Radio in 2019 as a Report for America corps member. She is the station's Twin Falls-based reporter, covering the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley.
Scott Franz
Scott Franz is a government watchdog reporter and photographer from Steamboat Springs. He spent the last seven years covering politics and government for the Steamboat Pilot & Today, a daily newspaper in northwest Colorado. His reporting in Steamboat stopped a police station from being built in a city park, saved a historic barn from being destroyed and helped a small town pastor quickly find a kidney donor. His favorite workday in Steamboat was Tuesday, when he could spend many of his mornings skiing untracked powder and his evenings covering city council meetings. Scott received his journalism degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. He is an outdoorsman who spends at least 20 nights a year in a tent. He spoke his first word, 'outside', as a toddler in Edmonds, Washington. Scott visits the Great Sand Dunes, his favorite Colorado backpacking destination, twice a year. Scott's reporting is part of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.