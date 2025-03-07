Sublette wolf anniversary, Chronic Wasting Disease discovery, and more...
Stories
It's been a year since a rural ranching community in Sublette County was cast into the international spotlight because of outrage over what many deemed "torture" of a wolf. The legalities and culture around the incident are still hot button issues.
As the Wyoming Legislature adjourns, we’re taking another look at the interplay between the three branches of government. What happens with the stack of passed legislation on the governor's desk really brings those checks and balances into focus.
Recent chronic wasting disease cases on a feedground near Bondurant tells one wildlife biologist that disease prevalence in that area is higher than previously thought.
In the middle of February, Hannah and Ryan were abruptly fired from their federal jobs with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.
As the Trump administration tries to cut down on spending, some small biotech companies in the Mountain West are getting caught in the crosshairs.
The layoffs come as Wyoming struggles with an affordable housing crisis.
Listen to the Full Show
-
A lot has been going on in the state since our last episode and we have you covered. It’s been a year since a rural ranching community in Sublette County was cast into the international spotlight over one man’s treatment of a wolf. Federal funding freezes and layoffs have had real impacts on our state. We hear from two people who were fired from the research arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those who have lost their jobs are also losing their housing. And, the 68th Wyoming Legislature has gaveled out. Cheyenne Roundup fills us in on the end.