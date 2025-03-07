Sublette wolf anniversary, Chronic Wasting Disease discovery, and more...

A lot has been going on in the state since our last episode and we have you covered. It’s been a year since a rural ranching community in Sublette County was cast into the international spotlight over one man’s treatment of a wolf. Federal funding freezes and layoffs have had real impacts on our state. We hear from two people who were fired from the research arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Some of those who have lost their jobs are also losing their housing. And, the 68th Wyoming Legislature has gaveled out. Cheyenne Roundup fills us in on the end.