Childcare deserts, the Kelly Parcel, and more

Today on the show, Gov. Mark Gordon is the latest guest on a show where the interview happens over a meal – and he finished his whole plate. A silent trend is affecting Wyoming’s economy: the steady decline of childcare providers. And some of the state’s rules could be making it worse. Spanish-speaking communities are vital in many Mountain West towns — and so is their need to access services and express themselves at public events. And our special series looking at the upcoming primary, The Road to Cheyenne. Those stories and more.

Listen • 54:09