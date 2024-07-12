Childcare deserts, the Kelly Parcel, and more
Stories
The program is a partnership between the Western Colorado Conservation Corps, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service. It prepares young women for wildland firefighting jobs with federal agencies.
Months after lawmakers passed the outline of a deal to sell the parcel to Grand Teton National Park during the last legislative session, its future remains tenuous.
The Road to Cheyenne is our special series previewing the primary elections. This week, we’re looking at state legislative races in the northeast corner of the state and we’ll take a deeper look at the Republicans challenging U.S. Senator John Barrasso in the primary.
Back in 2010, Wyoming had 855 licensed daycare centers. But in the last 14 years, 285 of those have shut down. Meanwhile, the need for childcare is on the uptick. Last March, the town of Dubois, population 931, lost its only daycare. Now, some local parents are racing to find a solution.
Can we amuse our democracy back to life? Can we incentivize empathy and compromise, instead of viciousness and dysfunction? These are the driving questions behind the TV series, “Breaking Bread with Alexander.” Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon appears as a guest in Season 2.
Current estimates suggest more than 70,000 wild horses and burros roam the American West, about half of them in Nevada. That’s more than three times the number land managers say can safely co-exist with other animals on the open range.
Listen to the Full Show.
