March 1, 2024
Segments
Skijoring brings cowboys and skiers to small towns. But the lack of snow is leaving the sport in fluxThe year was 1949. Some skiers and cowboys were at a bar in Leadville, Colorado. Naturally, the conversation went to ‘who’s fastest?’ So they decided to see about it – but as a team. The cowboys pulled the skiers on their horses down Main Street, and that’s how what we know today as ‘skijoring’ began – at least according to the “legend”. Over the years, the sport has gained traction, bringing in lots of money and visitors to small Rocky Mountain communities during winter. But, this all depends on snow, and this year’s unseasonably warm weather has made it tricky.
“Chloe’s Law” would ban gender-affirming care for kids in Wyoming. Advocates worry about the falloutCritics say this latest gender-affirming care ban to move through the Legislature represents an unprecedented intrusion by the government on the rights of kids, parents and physicians in Wyoming.
Every other year, the Wyoming Legislature goes into a budget session. That means lawmakers spend four weeks working to pass a state balanced budget. The budget session is unique because bills require a two thirds majority to make it to the next step. But this year, an unprecedented number of committee bills were killed through that two thirds majority.
Craig Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the “Walt Longmire Mysteries”, the basis for the hit Netflix original series, “Longmire.” He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, and his novella “Spirit of Steamboat” was the first One Book Wyoming selection - where the same book is read and discussed throughout the state. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio’s Grady Kirkpatrick recently spoke with Johnson.
The group was commemorating a similar ascent from the 10th Mountain Division, a specialized unit which helped hasten the end of WWII and give birth to the outdoor industry in the U.S.
Nevada expert wants to help alfalfa farmers reduce water use as the debate over the thirsty crop growsMany farmers across the Mountain West grow alfalfa, which is dried into hay and fed to beef and dairy cattle. But it requires a lot more water than most crops. Now, researchers are working on new technologies to reduce the amount farmers use. Still, some say allowing them to grow such a thirsty crop in the arid West is the problem.
A recent decision to reintroduce wolves has created division between rural and urban Coloradoans. But wolves have actually been there a while. A few years ago, a couple migrated down from Wyoming to settle in the mountain valley of North Park southwest of Laramie. It’s given the ranchers there a headstart on adjusting to a new reality.