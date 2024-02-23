February 23, 2024

Last summer, the nonprofit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experience. We’re grateful to share those conversations now with our listeners. Today, we hear from 19-year-old Gisele Girones as she talks about growing her confidence through ROTC, her experience as one of the only female cadets in Wyoming, and the importance of advocating for other women in the military.

