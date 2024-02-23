February 23, 2024
Segments
The CO2 Coalition was given an almost two-hour platform to speak during the legislative session, creating division within the state Republican party and spreading misinformation. The lead-up to it was contentious – with Committee Chair Cheri Steinmetz (R-Lingle) saying it was an official legislative event, but leadership in the Senate and House saying it wasn’t. Ultimately, it was labeled as an official legislative event, but President of the Senate Ogden Driskill (R-Devils Tower) still denounced it.
The potential sale of a parcel of land bordering Grand Teton National Park is shaping up to be one of the most important and controversial land management issues facing the Wyoming Legislature this session. A measure added to the budget bill that would authorize the sale of the so-called Kelly Parcel survived House and Senate readings this week.
A bill designed to provide services for severely Deaf people, including children, is making its way through the Senate. It will establish a Committee for the Deaf, a first in Wyoming, which is the only state that doesn't have one. If it passes, it will go to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
On a Thursday morning at the Frank B. Wise Center in Fort Washakie, John Washakie stands at a podium, wearing an orange button-up shirt and beaded rose bolo tie. The podium is draped with a blue cloth that reads "Department of Justice: Federal Bureau of Investigation." The Eastern Shoshone Business Councilman was speaking at a press conference on February 8 about a new FBI initiative addressing the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Crisis, also known as MMIP.
A new book tells the story of a Laramie-born woman’s young love in the heart of the civil rights movementWyoming author Shelley Moore grew up in Memphis in the 1960’s. Her memoir, “Through a Blue-Eyed Lens,” describes the experience of a middle school White girl, the Black student who sent her a love note, and a city going through one of the most pivotal moments in American history. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger sat down with Moore.
Last summer, the nonprofit StoryCorps hosted an oral history project here in Wyoming in which veterans and their families recorded honest and personal stories about their military experience. We’re grateful to share those conversations now with our listeners. Today, we hear from 19-year-old Gisele Girones as she talks about growing her confidence through ROTC, her experience as one of the only female cadets in Wyoming, and the importance of advocating for other women in the military.
For the past two years, Wyoming tourism advocates have tried to pass a film rebate incentive program through the state legislature. Filming in the state has its challenges, mainly because it does not offer financial incentives for filmmakers like other surrounding states including Montana, Utah, and Colorado. Although this year a film rebate incentive program wasn’t introduced during the legislative session, advocates in Cody are taking another route to try to attract films to the region.
Listen To The Full Show
Today on the show, a national group that casts doubt on climate science was allowed to speak at the state capitol during the legislative budget session, and leadership wasn’t impressed. The FBI has a new initiative to gather more data about cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming. And, a filmmaker is taking it upon herself to shoot her movie in Wyoming even after the legislature has decided not to create a film incentive in the state. Those stories and more.