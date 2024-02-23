Open Spaces, February 23, 2024
Today on the show, a national group that casts doubt on climate science was allowed to speak at the state capitol during the legislative budget session, and leadership wasn’t impressed. The FBI has a new initiative to gather more data about cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous people in Wyoming. And, a filmmaker is taking it upon herself to shoot her movie in Wyoming even after the legislature has decided not to create a film incentive in the state. Those stories and more.