November 17, 2023
Segments
-
Jenny Loveridge is a scientist who’s lived in Laramie since 2004. She’s snorkeled just about every body of water within 200 miles. This summer, when she was snorkeling in Alsop Lake, she saw something new on the plants: New Zealand mudsnails – an invasive aquatic species. They’re the size of a grain of rice, with a swirly tan or dark colored shell. Loveridge saw millions.
-
Western Wyoming residents and top state officials oppose selling off hundreds of acres surrounded by Grand Teton National Park.
-
As war rages in Ukraine, University of Wyoming student Anastasiia Pereverten has been hard at work half a world away, doing what she can to help her homeland from the United States. This summer, Pereverten went to the nation’s capital, where she met with Senator John Barrasso and others, advocating for continued support to Ukraine. She also interned for a foreign policy think tank, helping to prepare a report on Russia’s genocidal actions in Ukraine, researching conflict-related sexual violence and tallying the financial reparations Russia could owe in the aftermath of its invasion. Pereverten checked in with Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor about the work she’s been up to.
-
Turning Point USA, a college-based conservative organization, and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus held a discussion on the University of Wyoming (UW) campus. 30-plus people gathered to discuss the Republican Party's priorities for the future. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger attended and spoke with state lawmakers, potential voters and UW students about their views of the current state of conservatism.
Listen to the Full Show
-
Today on the show, we’ll talk with a Palestinian student at the University of Wyoming who lives in dread of phone calls bearing bad news about his family from the war in Israel. Plus we check in with a University of Wyoming Ukrainian student who has ramped up her advocacy here in the States. Money from federal spending packages like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is hitting the ground in Wyoming. And some people are noticing. But is this enough to make a political difference in the red rural West? Those stories and more.