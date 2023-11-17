© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Open Spaces: Podcast

Open Spaces, November 17, 2023

By Wyoming Public Media
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Today on the show, we’ll talk with a Palestinian student at the University of Wyoming who lives in dread of phone calls bearing bad news about his family from the war in Israel. Plus we check in with a University of Wyoming Ukrainian student who has ramped up her advocacy here in the States. Money from federal spending packages like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is hitting the ground in Wyoming. And some people are noticing. But is this enough to make a political difference in the red rural West? Those stories and more.

