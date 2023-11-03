November 3, 2023

Today on the show, a companion film to Ken Burns' "The American Bison" series follows the return of bison to Indigenous land. Mike Rowe, of Discovery Channel’s "Dirty Jobs" fame, recently spoke at Casper College about the importance of trade jobs. Farmers and ranchers face a lot of outside pressure, from the high price of hay to the allure of early retirement. Why some cattle producers are choosing to keep their lands working. Plus, we learn more about the new season of our podcast "The Modern West." Those stories and more.

Listen • 51:01