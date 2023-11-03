November 3, 2023
Segments
150 of the best sheepdog and handler pairings in North America competed in the 2023 USBCHA National Sheepdog Final, hosted at the Strang Ranch in Missouri Heights. The dogs were tested on their ability to work livestock in a series of tasks while working with ornery sheep.
Julianna Brannum is a documentary filmmaker and citizen of the Comanche Nation. She is the director of the new PBS short film “Homecoming,” which tells the story of the return of bison to Indigenous lands. The film is a companion to the recent Ken Burns documentary “The American Buffalo,” which Brannum also worked on as a consulting producer. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hannah Habermann spoke with Brannum.
Students from the Wind River Reservation worked with a Wyoming artist to make a piece that depicts the ‘Four Hills of Life.’
Mike Rowe, of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” fame, stopped by Casper College recently. Rowe focuses on trade jobs like welding or electricians rather than the four year college path. Wyoming Public Radio’s Jordan Uplinger spoke with Rowe about his foundation, the state of jobs and the meaning of work.
Nationwide, millions of barriers, like dams, are plugging up rivers and streams. These man-made barriers make it hard for fish to move freely and lay eggs. Now, the federal government is spending more than $200 million to reopen spawning grounds for fish, which includes an effort to recover an endangered species sacred to the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe in Nevada.
Last year, Wyoming lost 500,000 acres of farm and ranch land, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the Mountain West, more than seven million acres have disappeared in the past decade, mostly in Montana, Wyoming and New Mexico.
Listen to the Full Show
Today on the show, a companion film to Ken Burns' "The American Bison" series follows the return of bison to Indigenous land. Mike Rowe, of Discovery Channel’s "Dirty Jobs" fame, recently spoke at Casper College about the importance of trade jobs. Farmers and ranchers face a lot of outside pressure, from the high price of hay to the allure of early retirement. Why some cattle producers are choosing to keep their lands working. Plus, we learn more about the new season of our podcast "The Modern West." Those stories and more.