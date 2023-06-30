June 30, 2023
The Colorado River Basin is a water system that runs from the Rocky Mountains, starting in Wyoming, all the way into the desert of the southwest and Mexico. It provides water for 40 million people, but also for many other things, like agriculture and outdoor recreation. But in recent years, this system has been at record lows, and shortages are expected to get worse. So how can seven states, 30 Native American tribes and northern Mexico learn to live with less? KUNC’s reporter and managing editor Luke Runyon put together a podcast series exploring the issue. It is called ‘Thirst Gap’ and is out now. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.
One of the hardest endurance adventure races in the lower 48 is right here in Wyoming, in the Wind River Mountains. Due to an extreme winter storm, this year was the hardest version of the race to date.
A book written by Former Wyoming Democratic Governor Dave Freudenthal that was released late last year details the history of Wyoming’s tax structure and how the state’s economy has become so dependent on mineral extraction and the fossil fuel industry. Wyoming Public Radio’s Hugh Cook spoke with Freudenthal about his thoughts on the state’s current situation and its future.
University of Wyoming (UW) English Instructor Rick Fisher has been thinking about what AI means for the future of education. He told Wyoming Public Radio’s Jeff Victor that the existence of ChatGPT might require teachers to rethink essay assignments, but it hasn't changed what education is fundamentally about.
The allure of American Cowboys attracts many people to our area to visit. But it turns out that cowboys do not only exist in the West. Known as the Butteri in Italy, some say the Italian tradition goes back centuries and has a surprising connection to Buffalo Bill Cody.
It’s been a tough year for cryptocurrency – especially with the collapse of the massive exchange FTX. Yet, some Mountain West states are still courting crypto companies.
