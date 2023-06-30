June 30, 2023

The Colorado River Basin is a water system that runs from the Rocky Mountains, starting in Wyoming, all the way into the desert of the southwest and Mexico. It provides water for 40 million people, but also for many other things, like agriculture and outdoor recreation. But in recent years, this system has been at record lows, and shortages are expected to get worse. So how can seven states, 30 Native American tribes and northern Mexico learn to live with less? KUNC’s reporter and managing editor Luke Runyon put together a podcast series exploring the issue. It is called ‘Thirst Gap’ and is out now. He spoke with Wyoming Public Radio’s Caitlin Tan.

Listen • 8:44