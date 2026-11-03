© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Spartacus #644: Edward Lewis Papers

Published November 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Artwork featuring Kirk Douglas as Spartacus from the film Spartacus. Box 45, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Spartacus - Edward Lewis Papers image1.jpg
Artwork featuring Kirk Douglas as Spartacus from the film Spartacus. Box 45, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Artwork featuring Jean Simmons who played Spartacus’ love interest, Varinia, in the film Spartacus. Box 45, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Spartacus - Edward Lewis Papers image2.jpg
Artwork featuring Jean Simmons who played Spartacus’ love interest, Varinia, in the film Spartacus. Box 45, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Artwork featuring Tony Curtis who was one of the stars of the film Spartacus. Box 45, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Spartacus - Edward Lewis Papers image3.jpg
Artwork featuring Tony Curtis who was one of the stars of the film Spartacus. Box 45, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Invitation to a presentation of “The Freedom of Expression Medal” to Kirk Douglas and Edward Lewis, November 8, 2004. Box 38, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Spartacus - Edward Lewis Papers image4.jpg
Invitation to a presentation of “The Freedom of Expression Medal” to Kirk Douglas and Edward Lewis, November 8, 2004. Box 38, Edward Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The 1960 film Spartacus told the story of Spartacus, a Roman slave, gladiator and rebel. The movie was based on Howard Fast’s book of the same name. Actor-tycoon Kirk Douglas’ production company, Bryna, funded it. Douglas also played the title character. Other stars in the film included Jean Simmons, Laurence Olivier and Tony Curtis.

At the time of filming, it was the most expensive Hollywood picture ever made. It took 167 days to shoot and employed more than ten thousand people. That didn’t include the eight thousand members of the Spanish army who acted out the maneuvers of the Roman legions.

Dalton Trumbo wrote the screenplay, but that wasn’t revealed until the final credits of the film were inked. Trumbo had been one of the blacklisted Hollywood Ten. The revelation that Trumbo was the screenwriter is said to have ended blacklisting in Hollywood.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center where you can see the papers of Edward Lewis, producer of Spartacus.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center250 America