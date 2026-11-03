Spartacus #644: Edward Lewis Papers

The 1960 film Spartacus told the story of Spartacus, a Roman slave, gladiator and rebel. The movie was based on Howard Fast’s book of the same name. Actor-tycoon Kirk Douglas’ production company, Bryna, funded it. Douglas also played the title character. Other stars in the film included Jean Simmons, Laurence Olivier and Tony Curtis.

At the time of filming, it was the most expensive Hollywood picture ever made. It took 167 days to shoot and employed more than ten thousand people. That didn’t include the eight thousand members of the Spanish army who acted out the maneuvers of the Roman legions.

Dalton Trumbo wrote the screenplay, but that wasn’t revealed until the final credits of the film were inked. Trumbo had been one of the blacklisted Hollywood Ten. The revelation that Trumbo was the screenwriter is said to have ended blacklisting in Hollywood.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center where you can see the papers of Edward Lewis, producer of Spartacus.