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Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime #611: William Dozier Papers

Published July 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Cesar Romero in costume as Joker. Box 24, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime - William Dozier Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Cesar Romero in costume as Joker. Box 24, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of the revised script for the Batman episode “The Joker Is Wild”, December 13, 1965. Box 37, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime - William Dozier Papers image2.jpg
Page of the revised script for the Batman episode “The Joker Is Wild”, December 13, 1965. Box 37, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Cesar Romero in costume as Joker and Nancy Kovack as Queenie. Box 24, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime - William Dozier Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Cesar Romero in costume as Joker and Nancy Kovack as Queenie. Box 24, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Batman and Robin, surrounded by their archenemies from 20th Century Fox’s feature film Batman. From the left, Penguin, Joker, Riddler and Catwoman attack the Dynamic Duo. Box 24, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime - William Dozier Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of Batman and Robin, surrounded by their archenemies from 20th Century Fox’s feature film Batman. From the left, Penguin, Joker, Riddler and Catwoman attack the Dynamic Duo. Box 24, William Dozier papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Joker is one of the most iconic fictional characters in pop culture. He first appeared in 1940 as Batman's archnemesis in DC Comics' Batman #1.

His portrayal evolved from a psychopath with a sadistic sense of humor to a goofy, thieving prankster in the 1950s. Cesar Romero was the first actor to bring Joker to life on screen. In the 1960s Batman TV show he appeared sporting white makeup, a red slash for a mouth, and a hysterical cackle that became the defining characteristics of future Jokers.

Romero appeared as Joker in 20 TV episodes and the 1966 Batman movie. He teamed up with other villains to form the United Underworld. Subsequent portrayals by Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix took the character to darker places.

Explore the William Dozier papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Joker's early television history.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage Center250 America