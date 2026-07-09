Joker, The Clown Prince of Crime #611: William Dozier Papers

The Joker is one of the most iconic fictional characters in pop culture. He first appeared in 1940 as Batman's archnemesis in DC Comics' Batman #1.

His portrayal evolved from a psychopath with a sadistic sense of humor to a goofy, thieving prankster in the 1950s. Cesar Romero was the first actor to bring Joker to life on screen. In the 1960s Batman TV show he appeared sporting white makeup, a red slash for a mouth, and a hysterical cackle that became the defining characteristics of future Jokers.

Romero appeared as Joker in 20 TV episodes and the 1966 Batman movie. He teamed up with other villains to form the United Underworld. Subsequent portrayals by Jack Nicholson, Mark Hamill, Heath Ledger, and Joaquin Phoenix took the character to darker places.

Explore the William Dozier papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Joker's early television history.

