Wyoming’s Premier Western Artist #590: Harry Jackson Papers

Growing up in Chicago, Harry Jackson was fascinated by cowboys. He ran away from home at the age of 14 and hitchhiked to Wyoming. In Cody he soon found work as a ranch hand. Before long he had become a cowboy himself. When he was 18, he enlisted in the Marines where he was a combat artist. He was at the bloody World War II Battle of Tarawa against the Japanese in the South Pacific. Jackson was awarded two Purple Hearts for his war injuries.

Jackson returned from the war to pursue his passion for art. His work ran the gamut from abstract paintings to lifelike sculpture. Jackson’s ability to depict the life and pioneer spirit of the West won him many accolades. His bronze sculptures were collected by Ronald Reagan and John Wayne. Jackson’s subjects included Pony Express riders, Sacagawea, and Chief Washakie.

Jackson is remembered today for his unparalleled life’s work as an artist. Pieces by Jackson can be found in museums across the U.S. and abroad. Here in Wyoming, the largest collection of his art is held at the Harry Jackson Institute in Cody.

See the Harry Jackson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.