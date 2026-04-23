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Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Wyoming’s Premier Western Artist #590: Harry Jackson Papers

Published April 23, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Harry Jackson’s sculpture “Ropin’ a Star”, August 29, 1991. Box 37, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Wyoming's Premier Western Artist - Harry Jackson Papers image1.jpg
Photograph of Harry Jackson’s sculpture “Ropin’ a Star”, August 29, 1991. Box 37, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Harry Jackson’s Camaiore, Italy art studio, February 24, 1979. Jackson can be seen standing at the back of the room on the scaffolding next to the statue of Sacagawea. Box 77, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Wyoming's Premier Western Artist - Harry Jackson Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Harry Jackson’s Camaiore, Italy art studio, February 24, 1979. Jackson can be seen standing at the back of the room on the scaffolding next to the statue of Sacagawea. Box 77, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Harry Jackson standing with his sculpture “Sacagawea” in Riverton, Wyoming, July 11, 1981. Box 69, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Wyoming's Premier Western Artist - Harry Jackson Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Harry Jackson standing with his sculpture “Sacagawea” in Riverton, Wyoming, July 11, 1981. Box 69, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Harry Jackson at the White House with his sculpture “Safe and Sound” and President Ronald Reagan, October 24, 1983. Box 78, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Wyoming's Premier Western Artist - Harry Jackson Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of Harry Jackson at the White House with his sculpture “Safe and Sound” and President Ronald Reagan, October 24, 1983. Box 78, Harry Jackson papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Growing up in Chicago, Harry Jackson was fascinated by cowboys. He ran away from home at the age of 14 and hitchhiked to Wyoming. In Cody he soon found work as a ranch hand. Before long he had become a cowboy himself. When he was 18, he enlisted in the Marines where he was a combat artist. He was at the bloody World War II Battle of Tarawa against the Japanese in the South Pacific. Jackson was awarded two Purple Hearts for his war injuries.

Jackson returned from the war to pursue his passion for art. His work ran the gamut from abstract paintings to lifelike sculpture. Jackson’s ability to depict the life and pioneer spirit of the West won him many accolades. His bronze sculptures were collected by Ronald Reagan and John Wayne. Jackson’s subjects included Pony Express riders, Sacagawea, and Chief Washakie.

Jackson is remembered today for his unparalleled life’s work as an artist. Pieces by Jackson can be found in museums across the U.S. and abroad. Here in Wyoming, the largest collection of his art is held at the Harry Jackson Institute in Cody.

See the Harry Jackson papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250