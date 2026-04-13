© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Big Horn Medicine Wheel #587: George C. Frison Papers

Published April 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Aerial view of the Big Horn Medicine Wheel. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — The Big Horn Medicine Wheel - George C. Frison Papers image1.jpg
Aerial view of the Big Horn Medicine Wheel. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Schematic of the Big Horn Medicine Wheel created by Jay Ransom. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — The Big Horn Medicine Wheel - George C. Frison Papers image2.jpg
Schematic of the Big Horn Medicine Wheel created by Jay Ransom. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Aztec Calendar Stone. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — The Big Horn Medicine Wheel - George C. Frison Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of the Aztec Calendar Stone. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Schematic of the Aztec Calendar Stone created by Jay Ransom. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — The Big Horn Medicine Wheel - George C. Frison Papers image4.jpg
Schematic of the Aztec Calendar Stone created by Jay Ransom. Box 9, George C. Frison papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

High in the Big Horn National Forest lies the Big Horn Medicine Wheel. It is used even today for Native American ceremonies. According to oral history, the people of the Crow tribe first described the structure to early fur trappers. Located at an elevation of more than nine thousand feet, it is an unusual design.

The Medicine Wheel is a roughly circular stone pattern about 82 feet in diameter. In the middle is a cairn of stone. There are stone spokes and 5 smaller cairns on the periphery of the wheel. Some estimate that the Big Horn Medicine Wheel could be as many as 3,000 years old.

Jay Ransom hypothesized that Wyoming’s Big Horn Basin was the original homeland for the Toltecs and Aztecs. He was convinced there were parallels between the design of the Medicine Wheel and the 25-ton Aztec calendar stone which was unburied in Mexico in 1790. Ransom spent nearly 60 years of his career accumulating data that supported his theory.

Learn more in the George C. Frison papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250