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Peyton Place #586: Walter Doniger Papers

Published April 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Page of a script for episode 213 of Peyton Place. Box 161, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Page of a script for episode 213 of Peyton Place. Box 161, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Peyton Place actor Ryan O’Neal. Box 161, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Peyton Place - Walter Doniger Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Peyton Place actor Ryan O’Neal. Box 161, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Set breakdown for episodes 437 and 438 of Peyton Place. Box 67, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Set breakdown for episodes 437 and 438 of Peyton Place. Box 67, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Call sheet for episodes 351 and 352 of Peyton Place, April 25, 1967. Box 67, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
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Call sheet for episodes 351 and 352 of Peyton Place, April 25, 1967. Box 67, Walter Doniger papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The prime-time televised soap opera Peyton Place aired on ABC from 1964 to 1969. The storyline revolved around the lives of a large cast of characters living in the small fictional town of Peyton Place. At the peak of its popularity viewers could watch the program three times a week. Listen in to a few bars of the show’s theme.

Peyton Place.mp3

Peyton Place’s thirty-minute episodes involved intrigue, convoluted relationships, and complicated storylines. Like all good soap operas, there were reformed convicts, illegitimate children, and love triangles. Peyton Place was unusual in its frank treatment of infidelity and sex, which were taboo subjects for television during that era.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Peyton Place in the Walter Doniger papers.

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Archives On The Air American Heritage Center