© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Patrolling the Skies #585: Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records

Published April 7, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of two City of New York police planes, taken from Popular Science magazine, August 1933. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Patrolling the Skies - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image1.jpg
Photograph of two City of New York police planes, taken from Popular Science magazine, August 1933. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of the New York Air Police taken from The New York Herald, May 11, 1919. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Patrolling the Skies - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image4.jpg
Photographs of the New York Air Police taken from The New York Herald, May 11, 1919. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Illustration from Collier’s magazine article titled “Wings of the Law”, January 10, 1931. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Patrolling the Skies - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image2.jpg
Illustration from Collier’s magazine article titled “Wings of the Law”, January 10, 1931. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Newspaper article titled “Sheriff Will Use Airplane To Chase Kansas Criminals”, June 24, 1929. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Patrolling the Skies - Manufacturers Aircraft Association Records image3.jpg
Newspaper article titled “Sheriff Will Use Airplane To Chase Kansas Criminals”, June 24, 1929. Box 292, Manufacturers Aircraft Association records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

In the nineteen-teens and twenties, thousands of pilots took to the skies across the U.S. Some were military pilots returned from World War I, flying planes carrying airmail. Others were barnstormers, looking to impress an audience on the ground and make a quick buck. The situation in the air was unregulated and, in places, downright chaotic.

The first American aerial police force was established in New York City to address some of the chaos. Initially, the force consisted of four planes and fourteen men. They enforced regulations regarding stunt flying over the city, grounded unlicensed fliers, and made rescues in the East River.

But it wasn’t just big cities that seized upon the idea of aerial police. A sheriff in Kansas bought a plane and equipped it with a machine gun, envisioning high speed pursuit of fleeing criminals. In Maryland, prohibition agents used planes to hunt for illicit distilleries. In Texas, air police chased border crossers.

See the Manufacturers Aircraft Association records at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250