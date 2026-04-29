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Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 29, 2026 at 7:25 AM MDT

A group of Casper swimmers recently returned from a national competition. Oil City News reports five Casper Swim Club athletes qualified for the Western Winter Zone Championships in Arizona. Colter Goodrich reached the finals in the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter backstroke, and set a personal best in the individual medley. Megan Goodrich also made it to the 100-meter butterfly finals.

Thirteen Cody Center for the Performing Arts dancers were part of an invitation-only international dance event in Los Angeles. The Cody Enterprise reports they spent nearly a week in classes, workshops, and performances, and earned superior ratings at the Dance-Ex showcase.

A tucked away bar is coming back to life. WyoFile reports the Rock Shop Inn near Lander used to be a gem shop before becoming a local beer and live music venue and restaurant that also offered access to local trails. Then it went private. But recently, Anthony Prate moved in, took over, and started a makeover. The saloon is hopping again, with rentable cabins and trail access restored. Prate is working to reopen the restaurant, too. He hopes to create a legacy there.

And, according to Spinblitz, Wyoming is the 10th friendliest state in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel