Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 29

A group of Casper swimmers recently returned from a national competition. Oil City News reports five Casper Swim Club athletes qualified for the Western Winter Zone Championships in Arizona. Colter Goodrich reached the finals in the 100-meter butterfly and 50-meter backstroke, and set a personal best in the individual medley. Megan Goodrich also made it to the 100-meter butterfly finals.

Thirteen Cody Center for the Performing Arts dancers were part of an invitation-only international dance event in Los Angeles. The Cody Enterprise reports they spent nearly a week in classes, workshops, and performances, and earned superior ratings at the Dance-Ex showcase.

A tucked away bar is coming back to life. WyoFile reports the Rock Shop Inn near Lander used to be a gem shop before becoming a local beer and live music venue and restaurant that also offered access to local trails. Then it went private. But recently, Anthony Prate moved in, took over, and started a makeover. The saloon is hopping again, with rentable cabins and trail access restored. Prate is working to reopen the restaurant, too. He hopes to create a legacy there.

And, according to Spinblitz, Wyoming is the 10th friendliest state in the country.