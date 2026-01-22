© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Human Rights Campaign #564: Gladys Margaret Crane Papers

Published January 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Front cover of the Human Rights Campaign magazine, 1995. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — The Human Rights Campaign - Gladys Margaret Crane Papers image1.jpg
Front cover of the Human Rights Campaign magazine, 1995. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front cover of the Human Rights Campaign magazine, 1996. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — The Human Rights Campaign - Gladys Margaret Crane Papers image2.jpg
Front cover of the Human Rights Campaign magazine, 1996. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Front cover of the Human Rights Campaign magazine featuring Ellen DeGeneres and her mother, Betty DeGeneres, 1997. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — The Human Rights Campaign - Gladys Margaret Crane Papers image3.jpg
Front cover of the Human Rights Campaign magazine featuring Ellen DeGeneres and her mother, Betty DeGeneres, 1997. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Article from Human Rights Campaign magazine about Matthew Shepard’s killing and the need for hate crimes protections, 1997. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — The Human Rights Campaign - Gladys Margaret Crane Papers image4.jpg
Article from Human Rights Campaign magazine about Matthew Shepard’s killing and the need for hate crimes protections, 1997. Box 18, Gladys Margaret Crane papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Human Rights Campaign was established in 1980 as a fund for supporting gay-friendly congressional candidates. By 1995, the group had rebranded as an advocacy organization supporting equal rights for LGBTQ+ people. The organization published a quarterly magazine of political news.

The magazine’s vision statement read “The Human Rights Campaign envisions an America where lesbian and gay people are ensured of their basic equal rights – and can be open, honest, and safe at home, at work, and in the community.”

The magazine profiled congressional representatives that supported equality and called out representatives that supported anti-gay legislation. It also reported on state legislative support for equality. Readers were implored to vote. In 1997, the cover of the magazine featured “National Coming Out Spokeswoman” Betty DeGeneres, mother of TV star Ellen DeGeneres.

See the Gladys Margaret Crane papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center