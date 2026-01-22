The Human Rights Campaign #564: Gladys Margaret Crane Papers

The Human Rights Campaign was established in 1980 as a fund for supporting gay-friendly congressional candidates. By 1995, the group had rebranded as an advocacy organization supporting equal rights for LGBTQ+ people. The organization published a quarterly magazine of political news.

The magazine’s vision statement read “The Human Rights Campaign envisions an America where lesbian and gay people are ensured of their basic equal rights – and can be open, honest, and safe at home, at work, and in the community.”

The magazine profiled congressional representatives that supported equality and called out representatives that supported anti-gay legislation. It also reported on state legislative support for equality. Readers were implored to vote. In 1997, the cover of the magazine featured “National Coming Out Spokeswoman” Betty DeGeneres, mother of TV star Ellen DeGeneres.

