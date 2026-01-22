© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

The Gros Ventre Slide and Flood #566: Orrin and Lorraine Bonney Papers

Published January 22, 2026 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of the Gros Ventre slide geological area. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Gros Ventre slide geological area. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Vicinity map showing the location of the Gros Ventre slide and Lower Slide Lake. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Vicinity map showing the location of the Gros Ventre slide and Lower Slide Lake. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Map showing the location of the 1927 Kelly flood taken from the Jackson Hole News, July 13, 1994. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Map showing the location of the 1927 Kelly flood taken from the Jackson Hole News, July 13, 1994. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of flood waters in Wilson, following the 1927 Kelly flood taken from the Jackson Hole News, July 13, 1994. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of flood waters in Wilson, following the 1927 Kelly flood taken from the Jackson Hole News, July 13, 1994. Box 9, Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

It took but a few minutes on June 23, 1925, for part of the side of the mountain to come sliding down. The location was just south of the Gros Ventre River in Teton County. The rockslide happened after a prolonged period of exceptionally heavy precipitation.

An estimated 50 million cubic yards of sandstone from the Tensleep formation roared down, blocking the Gros Ventre River, and forming a dam and what was to become Lower Slide Lake.

Less than two years later, again after heavy rains, a second disaster struck. The top sixty feet of the earthen dam created by the Gros Ventre rockslide gave way, and flood waters poured into the small town of Kelly. The torrent killed six people and flood waters reached nearby Wilson. A 50-ton steel bridge was sent downstream, twisted like spaghetti. Some people caught up in the floods were swept up into trees. Kelly was decimated. Only a few buildings survived.

Learn more about the 1925 Gros Ventre Slide and the 1927 Kelly Flood in the Orrin and Lorraine Bonney papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250