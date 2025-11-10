© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

The Ryan Vertijet #543: H. Paul Culver Papers

Published November 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM MST
Artist’s rendering of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — The Ryan Vertijet - H. Paul Culver Papers image1.jpg
Artist’s rendering of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photographs of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet and Ryan company staff preparing for Vertijet takeoff, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — The Ryan Vertijet - H. Paul Culver Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet flying horizontally, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet climbing vertically, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — The Ryan Vertijet - H. Paul Culver Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet climbing vertically, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet flying horizontally, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — The Ryan Vertijet - H. Paul Culver Papers image2.jpg
Photographs of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet and Ryan company staff preparing for Vertijet takeoff, April 11, 1957. Box 1, H. Paul Culver papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

During the 1950s, the U.S. military speculated that it might be useful to have planes that could take off vertically. By launching vertically, the need for a runway could be eliminated.

It was this thinking that led to the development of the Ryan X-13 Vertijet. The Vertijet was a compact plane, powered by a Rolls-Royce turbojet engine. The aircraft had a wingspan of just 21 feet. It could zoom straight up, hover, fly horizontally and then land vertically again, all on a column of jet-hot gas. The Vertijet had the capability to land, tail down, in an area half the size of a tennis court.

The Ryan Aeronautical Company of San Diego manufactured the plane under commission by the Air Force. Ryan’s test pilot made the plane’s first complete vertical takeoff and landing flight at Edwards Air Force Base in 1957. It was a radically new principle of flight.

See the H. Paul Culver papers at UW’s American Heritage Center. for more information about the Ryan Vertijet.

Tags
Archives On The Air Wyoming 250