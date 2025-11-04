The Exxon Valdez Oil Catastrophe #541: Brock Evans Papers

It was just after midnight on March 24, 1989, that the Exxon Valdez, an oil tanker, ran aground on a reef in Alaska’s Prince William Sound. The hull of the ship was breached and nearly 11 million gallons of crude oil spilled into Alaskan waters. Before long there was a 3,000-square mile oil slick in Prince William Sound.

At the time, it was the largest oil spill in U.S. history. The oily waters killed wildlife, including seals and sea lions. Photographs and videos of otters and sea birds drenched with oil made the national news. Dead whales washed ashore.

Clean-up efforts after the spill were complicated by the remote nature of Prince William Sound and the size of the oil slick. Unfavorable weather further complicated matters. Existing contingency plans for dealing with a spill proved to be inadequate. Environmentalists called for a boycott of Exxon.

