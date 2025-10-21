© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Shaft #535: Ernest Tidyman Papers

Published October 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Cover of the paperback novel Shaft, 1972. Box 71, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Shaft - Ernest Tidyman Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the paperback novel Shaft, 1972. Box 71, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Page of the story outline for the novel Shaft, 1971. Box 71, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Shaft - Ernest Tidyman Papers image2.jpg
Page of the story outline for the novel Shaft, 1971. Box 71, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Promotional photo for the film Shaft’s Big Score. Box 4, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Shaft - Ernest Tidyman Papers image3.jpg
Promotional photo for the film Shaft’s Big Score. Box 4, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Ernest Tidyman standing in front of a movie marquee advertising the film Shaft’s Big Score. Box 4, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Shaft - Ernest Tidyman Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of Ernest Tidyman standing in front of a movie marquee advertising the film Shaft’s Big Score. Box 4, Ernest Tidyman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The film Shaft was one of MGM’s blockbusters in 1971. It was based on a novel by the same name written by Ernest Tidyman. Tidyman had pitched a storyline about a contemporary Black hero to his publisher. The publisher pressed Tidyman for the hero’s name. Spontaneously, Tidyman spotted a sign reading “Fire Shaft” on the wall and blurted out John Shaft. Thus New York City’s first fictitious Black private-eye detective was born.

John Shaft was the film and book’s protagonist. He was “tough as steel but resilient”, “cool, slick, smart and dangerous”. Fond of saying “right on” and clad in a leather jacket, Shaft was “tough enough to stand up to the most dangerous men in the city.”

Critics of the film said it was “a fast-moving pleasure” but lamented that it contained “too many racial jokes”.It was filmed on location in Times Square and Greenwich Village.

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to see the Ernest Tidyman papers where you can learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center