The Montgomery Ward Catalog – L.R.A. Condit Papers

Published July 12, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT
Montgomery Ward Catalog cover
American Heritage Center
/
Image 1: Front cover of the Montgomery Ward Catalogue and Buyers’ Guide, 1900. Box 15, L.R.A. Condit papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Before the internet, Amazon, and Walmart, there was the Montgomery Ward mail-order catalog, offering an astonishing array of products.

By 1900, the Montgomery Ward Company had been selling goods direct to the consumer for twenty-eight years. The company was based in Chicago, but that was not a deterrent to the more than two million customers served by mail order across North America.

The catalog was a hefty 1,196 pages of necessities and luxuries.

A customer could buy products from A to Z, ranging from air rifles to zithers. The company guaranteed safe delivery and even promised free returns and a money-back guarantee.

Customers were advised to build their orders up to a minimum weight of one hundred pounds to save on rail freight shipping charges. They could order flour, sugar, and a nine-hundred-pound piano alongside a bottle of Dr. Arnold’s Wonderful Hair Restorer.

Pour through the pages of a turn-of-the-century Montgomery Ward catalog in the L.R.A. Condit papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

