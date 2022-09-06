© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Issues
archives_on_the_air.png
Archives On The Air

Archives on the Air 265: The Cisco Kid – Duncan Renaldo papers

Published September 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM MDT
The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image1.jpg
1 of 4  — The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image1.jpg
Image 1: Official souvenir program for the Cisco Kid show “Justice and Humor”, 1954. Box 34, Duncan Renaldo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image2.jpg
2 of 4  — The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image2.jpg
Image 2: First edition of “The Cisco Kid” newsletter, August 1956. Box 33, Duncan Renaldo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image3.jpg
3 of 4  — The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image3.jpg
Image 3: Fan mail written to the Cisco Kid, February 4, 1956. Box 22, Duncan Renaldo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image4.jpg
4 of 4  — The Cisco Kid - Duncan Renaldo Papers image4.jpg
Image 4. Marketing materials for Cisco Kid products, 1955. Box 56, Duncan Renaldo papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

The Cisco Kid was famous as TV’s Robin Hood of the Southwest – catching bad guys and righting wrongs. He was played in film and on television by actor Duncan Renaldo.

Cisco was known as an expert horseman, astride his trusty steed Diablo. He dressed the part complete with a holster, high boots and silver spurs.

Kids and parents alike tuned in to watch Cisco on TV. Tens of thousands packed stadiums for the chance to meet Cisco and his mustachioed companion Pancho.

The Cisco Kid was a formidable marketing force, endorsing insurance, bread, paint and a whole host of other products and businesses. He also made visits to the bedsides of sick children. Fan mail, often addressed simply to “Cisco Kid – Hollywood, California” poured in from across the U.S..

Visit UW’s American Heritage Center to read Duncan Renaldo’s papers and learn more about his career as the Cisco Kid.

Tags

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center
Wyoming Public Media
See stories by Wyoming Public Media