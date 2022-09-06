Archives on the Air 265: The Cisco Kid – Duncan Renaldo papers

The Cisco Kid was famous as TV’s Robin Hood of the Southwest – catching bad guys and righting wrongs. He was played in film and on television by actor Duncan Renaldo.

Cisco was known as an expert horseman, astride his trusty steed Diablo. He dressed the part complete with a holster, high boots and silver spurs.

Kids and parents alike tuned in to watch Cisco on TV. Tens of thousands packed stadiums for the chance to meet Cisco and his mustachioed companion Pancho.

The Cisco Kid was a formidable marketing force, endorsing insurance, bread, paint and a whole host of other products and businesses. He also made visits to the bedsides of sick children. Fan mail, often addressed simply to “Cisco Kid – Hollywood, California” poured in from across the U.S..

