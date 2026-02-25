Gordon won’t seek removal of Platte County commissioners, says complaint was AI

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon says he won’t pursue the removal of all of Platte County’s commissioners after receiving a verified complaint submitted by seven voters in that county in November 2025.

Furthermore, Gordon said the complaint appeared to have been created using artificial intelligence “as it is very repetitive, provides extensive and exhaustive lists when identifying violated statutes, and uses symbols typically used by AI tools.”

“Unfortunately, the generation of the complaint by an undisclosed AI tool lends less credence to the statements asserted and information provided therein,” wrote Gordon.

The complaint contained numerous allegations, one of which said two of Platte County’s three commissioners met with an energy company about a wind, solar and battery storage project proposed for Chugwater without allowing members of the press or the public inside.

One complaint alleges the Wyoming Press Association sent the commissioners a cease and desist letter regarding that meeting after it happened. No letter was attached to the verified complaints.

Gordon wrote that if it’s true the commissioners had indeed attended such an event, it would not rise “to the level of misconduct, malfeasance, neglect of duty, or violation of oath and bond” because Wyoming law doesn’t prohibit the mere appearance of impropriety in that scenario.

Another alleges two of the commissioners never filed campaign finance reports, which appeared to violate state election law.

Gordon said that’s not true, and that the commissioners had filed those reports with the local county clerk.

The complaints are the fourth batch to hit Gordon’s desk this year, joining two batches from Weston County about election errors and one from Hot Springs County, also related to alleged misconduct by county commissioners.

In the case of Weston County , Gordon recommended the removal of Weston County’s election clerk following an investigation into new verified complaints about her conduct in office that were submitted in October.

Gordon launched an investigation into the Hot Springs County complaint.

