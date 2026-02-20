Bill to limit how labor dues are paid moving through House

Republished with permission from Wyoming News Now , a TV news outlet covering the Cheyenne and Casper areas.

A bill that would limit how labor union dues are paid is moving through the Wyoming House.

House Bill 178 , Public unions-transparency and dues withdrawal limitations, would prohibit public employers from automatic deductions of dues.

Marcie Kindred, executive director of the Wyoming State AFL-CIO, said that while this bill would only affect one of their affiliates, the firefighters, it is still a blow to the community.

"'An injury to one is an injury to all' is something we like to say in the labor movement," she said.

She said members of the union ranging from railroaders, firefighters, electricians and trains-man from all walks of life and all across the political spectrum showed up to provide testimony against the bill.

"People only talk about how divided we are. Moments like these really remind us that we show up for each other when it counts," said Kindred.

Many different kinds of employers offer the service of paycheck deductions for things ranging from health insurance to retirement.

No one can be forced to pay union dues. It is currently a deduction offered that can be opted in.

"They are singling out one type of deduction for one organization, and that's not honest, that's not in line with our Wyoming values of freedom and the freedom to do what we choose to do with the paychecks we earn," said Kindred.

The House passed the bill on second reading Friday. It needs one more aye vote in the House before heading to the Senate for further consideration.