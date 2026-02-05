March 1 is the deadline to apply for 25% property tax reduction

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The deadline for full-time Wyoming residents to apply for a property tax reduction is on March 1.

The reduction exempts 25% of the first $1 million of the fair market value of a single-family house, condominium, townhouse and manufactured or mobile home.

To request the exemption, homeowners residing in the property for at least eight months of the year must file an affidavit to their county assessor .

The reduction applies only to owner-occupied, single-family residential property. People serving in the military who were unable to meet the eight month residency requirement may still be able to qualify.

Homeowners using the long term homeowners exemption will not quality for the 25% cut until tax year 2027.

Wyoming lawmakers passed the 25% property tax cut in the 2025 legislative general session to help Wyomingites struggling with high rates in some parts of the state.

But that cut, combined with other property tax exemptions passed in recent years, have depleted the budgets of special districts , towns and cities and counties .

That’s because property tax revenue goes to fund the operations of local governments, not the state.

In a press release announcing the March 1 deadline, and other property tax exemption rules , Gov. Mark Gordon wrote, “Local governments often rely on this source of revenue to maintain the essential services we depend on, especially in our hardship areas where other sources of revenue are sparse.”

This is the exemption’s second year. Applications opened on Oct. 1, with an initial deadline of Feb. 1. The Wyoming Department of Revenue extended the deadline to March 1, according to Albany County.

