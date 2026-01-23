Gordon asks equalization board to shelve a property tax lawsuit against another agency

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced he’s asked the state Board of Equalization, informally known as Wyoming’s tax court , to shelve a lawsuit against another state agency involving a property tax assessment law.

The three-member equalization board takes up tax disputes in Wyoming and issues rulings on those disputes.

Earlier this week, WyoFile reported the board was preparing to bring a lawsuit against the state Department of Revenue for enforcing a 2024 law. It exempted year-over-year increases in property assessments over 4% from taxation.

When the law passed in 2024, state lawmakers were trying to find avenues for property tax relief for Wyomingites struggling with high rates in some parts of the state.

Gordon said the board’s lawsuit would’ve confused taxpayers and county assessors. There’s disagreement about how the law fits in with the state Constitution, according to a story published by WyoFile .

The law will continue to stand.

