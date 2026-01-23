© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Gordon asks equalization board to shelve a property tax lawsuit against another agency

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published January 23, 2026 at 3:24 PM MST
A home in downtown Cheyenne at dusk.
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
A home in downtown Cheyenne during dusk.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced he’s asked the state Board of Equalization, informally known as Wyoming’s tax court, to shelve a lawsuit against another state agency involving a property tax assessment law.

The three-member equalization board takes up tax disputes in Wyoming and issues rulings on those disputes.

Earlier this week, WyoFile reported the board was preparing to bring a lawsuit against the state Department of Revenue for enforcing a 2024 law. It exempted year-over-year increases in property assessments over 4% from taxation.

When the law passed in 2024, state lawmakers were trying to find avenues for property tax relief for Wyomingites struggling with high rates in some parts of the state.

Gordon said the board’s lawsuit would’ve confused taxpayers and county assessors. There’s disagreement about how the law fits in with the state Constitution, according to a story published by WyoFile.

The law will continue to stand.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.

