Budget hearings day 5: State buildings, future Colorado River lawsuits and more

Wyoming’s attorney general wants to prepare for legal battles over the Colorado River Basin and the State Building Commission wants to update the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming .

Those highlights come from the Joint Appropriations Committee’s fifth straight day of budget hearings , as the body gears up to draft the state’s budget.

The attorney general’s office requested some funds to be spent immediately on technical expertise and research to support future Colorado River lawsuits. The rest would go into what one representative called a “war chest” to indicate to other states and the feds that Wyoming is ready for court.

Meanwhile, the State Building Commission asked for funds for a facility to train first responders to use special vehicles and for a massive remodel of the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming in Buffalo.

The Joint Appropriations Committee will be back at it Monday, hearing from the health department and state parks.

