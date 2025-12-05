© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Budget hearings day 5: State buildings, future Colorado River lawsuits and more

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published December 5, 2025 at 4:11 PM MST
Lawmakers look at screens at their desks during a joint appropriations committee meeting.
Jordan Uplinger
/
WPM
Lawmakers look at screens at their desks during a joint appropriations committee meeting.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s attorney general wants to prepare for legal battles over the Colorado River Basin and the State Building Commission wants to update the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming.

Those highlights come from the Joint Appropriations Committee’s fifth straight day of budget hearings, as the body gears up to draft the state’s budget.

The attorney general’s office requested some funds to be spent immediately on technical expertise and research to support future Colorado River lawsuits. The rest would go into what one representative called a “war chest” to indicate to other states and the feds that Wyoming is ready for court.

Meanwhile, the State Building Commission asked for funds for a facility to train first responders to use special vehicles and for a massive remodel of the Veteran’s Home of Wyoming in Buffalo.

The Joint Appropriations Committee will be back at it Monday, hearing from the health department and state parks.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Politics & Government Colorado RiverveteransbudgetWyoming Legislature
Jordan Uplinger
Leave a tip: cuplinge@uwyo.edu
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his internship and eventual employment with Wyoming Public Radio.
