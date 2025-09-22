Lawmakers considering user fee for cyclists on state trails

A new draft bill is gaining traction in the Wyoming Legislature that has proposed new user fees for mountain bikers on state trails.

The title of the draft bill that was passed in August of this year is State parks-non-motorized recreational trails fees and it's still in the early stages of the legislative process. Despite the language used in the title, the fee only targets cyclists who could soon be required to pay to pedal.

Reduced federal funds have made the growing demand for trails maintenance even harder to keep up.

"With the expanding trail systems that we have had in Wyoming and the need for new trails, there's just not a lot of funding availability out there at the state level," said Austin Burgess, executive director of the Central Wyoming Trail Alliance.

The proposed fee would include a $5 daily fee or an annual fee for residents of $10 and $20 for nonresidents. This would be added on top of the fees already in place, such as entrance fees to state parks. Minors will still be able to ride for free, but bikers found riding without paying the fee will be given a $85 fine.

Burgess says the mountain biking community is the largest user group on Wyoming trails and is also the driving force behind requests for new trails.

"One thing that we are noticing is that the mountain bike group is the largest use group of these trail systems and are typically the ones that are pushing forward to getting these new trails built," he added.

This isn't the first time the state has explored this idea. Similar efforts were introduced in 2017 and again in 2022 through a user outreach survey.

"Typically, why it has failed in the past is because there hasn't been a good funding strategy with those proposed bills," Burgess explained. With the new bill, the fees would go toward construction and maintenance of the mountain bike state trails, similar to how snowmobilers pay a permit fee that helps pay for trail maintenance and grooming.

Supporters of the bill argue that user fees could provide a sustainable funding source for trail maintenance and development. Professionally built trails can cost between $20,000 to $50,000 per mile, according to estimates from Wyoming State Parks.

While many mountain bikers support the bill to improve trail quality and expand access, some feel the mountain bikers are being singled out. However, officials note that more than 90% of recent trail expansion requests have come from mountain bikers.

Burgess also hopes the program will expand in the future to include other user groups, such as hikers and equestrians. The success of this new bill could make a difference in Wyoming’s future of continuing to be good place for outdoor recreation.

The draft bill will continue through the legislative process and could be up for a vote during Wyoming’s 2026 budget session. If approved, fees will have to be paid by mountain bikers to use state trails.